Gov. Greg Abbott, Billionaire Mega Donors Accused of “Bullying and Bribing Lawmakers”

Progressive Texas State Representative James Talarico, a former 8th grade teacher, announced that he and a bipartisan coalition defeated Governor Greg Abbott’s “voucher scam.”

On November 17, lawmakers at the Texas State Capitol rejected Abbott’s bill that included taxpayer subsidies for some students​ to attend private school. (Under the proposed bill, eligible students would have received approximately $10,500 a year to go to private school.)

Note: Democrats have formed a united front against such school vouchers while the Republicans in the Texas House have been divided.

Talarico said he is “so proud” of the coalition that “stood up against the Governor and stood up against his billionaire mega donors.” Calling out voucher advocates for a “year of bullying and bribing lawmakers,” Talarico boasts that “the bipartisan coalition in the Texas House stood up for Texas schools and Texas students.”

“We just defeated Greg Abbott’s voucher scam.



If it wasn’t clear already, Texans don’t want a voucher scam. They want us to fully fund our neighborhood schools.



We call on the Governor to finally support a clean school finance bill.” pic.twitter.com/J0djotkq5e — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) November 18, 2023

Talarico added: “If it wasn’t clear already, Texans don’t want a voucher scam. They want us to fully fund our neighborhood schools. We call on the Governor to finally support a clean school finance bill,” and one that “actually gives teachers the pay raise they deserve.”

Prior to the vote, Governor Abbott said: “The vast majority of Texans — and Republicans in the Texas House — support school choice. The small minority of pro-union Republicans in the Texas House who voted with Democrats will not derail the outcome that their voters demand.”

After the vote, Abbott wrote: “I will continue advancing school choice in the Texas Legislature and at the ballot box, and will maintain the fight for parent empowerment until all parents can choose the best education path for their child.”

Today, I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President.



Now more than ever, America needs a President who will secure the border and prioritize national security.



President Trump is the clear choice to get the job done. pic.twitter.com/gvM7sQH41Q — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 19, 2023

After the defeat of the bill, the Governor officially endorsed Donald Trump for president and provided a list the 58 Texas House Republicans who voted for “school choice vouchers” and are up for re-election in 2024. He wrote: “I encourage Texans to join me in supporting these strong conservatives so we can deliver school choice for every family in Texas.”