Governor Says Parents Should Teach Kids Kissinger Quotes at Dinner Table

Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem reacted to the death of former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, saying “it’s a sad day for us because he was a leader who led through challenging times.” (Kissinger served as Secretary of State in the Republican administrations of Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, and remained a looming presence on the international stage during subsequent decades.)

While speaking on Fox News with host Sean Hannity, Gov. Noem suggested that everyone “go learn a little more about [Kissinger] that you didn’t know before.” She added, “Around your dinner table, or when you’re driving in the car with your kids, tell them a few Kissinger quotes that were used in strategic times.”

[NOTE: Describing how he managed strategic conquests in his personal life, Kissinger once said what resulted in perhaps his most famous quote of all: “Power is the ultimate aphrodisiac.”]

Noem: I hope that everyone's reaction to his passing is to go learn a little bit more about him.. Around your dinner table or when you're driving in the car with your kids, tell them a few Kissinger quotes… pic.twitter.com/xi0J3py5Qy — Acyn (@Acyn) November 30, 2023

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken (D-MN) had a much different reaction to the news of Kissinger’s death. He shared a story about when he was working on Saturday Night Live, and “Kissinger called SNL once late on a Friday night looking for tix for his son. The Stones were playing that week. I told him that if it hadn’t been for the Xmas bombing, he’d have the tickets.”

Kissinger called SNL once late on a Friday night looking for tix for his son. The Stones were playing that week. I told him that if it hadn’t been for the Xmas bombing, he’d have the tickets. — Al Franken (@alfranken) November 30, 2023

One of Kissinger’s memorable quotes “used in strategic times” was uttered after that December 18, 1972 bombing of North Vietnam (a.k.a. the Christmas bombing). After a brutal two-week campaign and a reported 1600 civilian deaths, Kissinger — then Nixon’s national security advisor — said in private: “We bombed the North Vietnamese into accepting our concessions.”

Other quotes attributed to Kissinger: