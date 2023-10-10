Ann Coulter Jokes About Sending “Our Illegals” To Israel

Conservative political pundit Ann Coulter has been sharing several posts on the social media platform X written by political consultant Ryan James Girdusky of the Substack National Populist, and the book They’re Not Listening: How The Elites Created the National Populist Revolution.

After the horrific Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7, Israel’s cabinet announced that it was invoking Article 40 Aleph, officially declaring war for the first time since the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Girdusky responded to the news on X and wrote: “The United States and Europe should not take in one single Palestinian refugee from this war. None.”

Didn't you see my trade idea? We get their Palestinians to oppose transgenderism, and Israel gets our illegals to do the dry walling. Everybody's happy. https://t.co/lrxt2XmsNZ — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 9, 2023

Coulter, who is well-known for her anti-immigration stance (she is the author of Adios, America: The Left’s Plan to Turn Our Country into a Third World Hellhole), shared Girdusky’s post and replied: “Didn’t you see my trade idea? We get their Palestinians to oppose transgenderism, and Israel gets our illegals to do the dry walling. Everybody’s happy.”

Since 9/11 the population of Middle Easterners living in the US more than doubled from 596,000 to 1.203 million https://t.co/3VyTGaOReu — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 8, 2023

Coulter, who is endorsing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump, claims the single most important issue in politics is — and should be in the 2024 presidential election — immigration. She recently said on her Substack, Unsafe: “I wish thick-skulled Republicans, and Democrats, could get that through their heads.”