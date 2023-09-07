Ex-Trump Advisor Defends Ann Coulter, “He’s Lying”

Former President of the United States Donald Trump lashed out on social media this week calling conservative political pundit Ann Coulter “a Stone Cold Loser!!!” Trump claims that after he won the 2016 election, Coulter went “unbearably crazy with her demands and wanting to be a part of everything.”

Coulter didn’t mince words with her response to Trump’s post: “Trump begged me to come to Bedminster this week, I said only if I could record a substack with him, but the GIGANTIC P—- is too afraid of me, so instead he did this.”

Harvard-trained lawyer A.J. Delgado, who was a senior advisor to the Donald Trump presidential campaign in 2016 and worked for the Trump transition team after the 2016 election, defended Coulter. Delgado wrote: “I was a Senior Advisor on the transition team in 2016. He’s lying. Ann Coulter never demanded a role or to be part of anything.”

Note: In 2018, Delgado called Trump’s claims about the FBI spying on his 2016 campaign “embarrassing.” In 2019, Delgado — who had a child with former Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller — filed a lawsuit against the Trump campaign claiming employment discrimination.