Ann Coulter Slams “Thick-Skulled” Republicans, “I Hope No Democrats Watch This!”

Conservative media pundit Ann Coulter invited writer Mickey Kaus (formerly of Kausfiles, and Tucker Carlson’s Daily Caller) on her Substack podcast “Unsafe,” but she did most of the talking.

Coulter claims the single most important issue in politics is — and should be in the 2024 presidential election — immigration. She said: “I wish thick-skulled Republicans, and Democrats, could get that through their heads.” (Coulter also offers her solution to the U.S. immigration crisis: elect Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.)

NEW VIDEO POSTED! Ann and Mickey Kaus talk DeSantis, impeachment, immigration, the Dems' Biden problem and Hollywoodhttps://t.co/KWcgDMnELO pic.twitter.com/JYMv6lP8P9 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 20, 2023

Coulter explains: “I hate to say this, especially if Democrats are watching (but they already know), one of the reasons Democrats don’t have to worry about what Biden is doing at the border is because what’s the opposition doing?”

She adds, “The Republicans are driving me crazy. They are the most thick-skulled individuals who have ever walked on planet Earth.” She doesn’t think highly of former President Donald Trump, who promised to “close the border.”

Even U.S. Representative Chip Roy (R-TX), who Coulter calls “one of our favorite Republicans,” isn’t doing enough according to her. After Roy wrote on X: “we must get substantive wins on…the border, DOD wokeness, DOJ weaponization, & spending cuts to support funding,” Coulter claims she yelled at him, “Focus!”

THREAD re: govt funding. In 12 days, funding expires. The question is what we demand to fund it. My position is we must get substantive wins on – among other things – the border, DOD wokeness, DOJ weaponization, & spending cuts to support funding. #NoSecurityNoFunding (1/5) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 18, 2023

Coulter advised Roy to “just make it about the border — 80 percent of Americans will agree with you!” Coulter believes if the Republicans focusing on fixing the border and immigrant issue first, they will win the election. She yelled at the Republican party as a whole: “Are all of you in a coma?”

While promoting the “Unsafe” episode, Coulter writes: “Lots of good ideas! I hope no Democrats watch this.”