Trump’s Ex-Wife “Reclaiming What Might Have Been Lost”

While former president Donald Trump campaigns for the 2024 presidential election, he’s been repeatedly asked by the media “Where is Melania?” His wife, the former First Lady Melania Trump, has been largely absent from his public appearances including the recent Iowa v. Iowa State football game where a small plane flying above the stadium carried a banner which read “Where is Melania?”

On Thursday, Trump told Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker that his wife will be joining him on the campaign trail “pretty soon.” He added: “She’s a private person, a great person, a very confident person and she loves our country very much.”

Trump’s ex-wife, Marla Maples, mother of his daughter Tiffany Trump, also loves America. She recently celebrated “our nation” and its history on the Trail of Tears in the city of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

As seen in the video below, Maples reports from the Tennessee River (“a gateway to the nation”) that she’s praying for the city and “reclaiming what might have been lost… where Native Americans were pushed out of their beautiful land.”

Maples provides the following history lesson for her followers: “The journey began and ended at Ross’s Landing which was a departure point for Indian deportation. In May 1837, approximately 350 Muscogee (Creek) Indians who had taken refuge in the Cherokee Nation were rounded up at gunpoint and brought to Ross’s Landing where they were put on boats and forced west. May this never happen again and may their spirits soar and this land be healed.”

[The name Ross’s Landing was changed to Chattanooga by American settlers who took over the land after the Removal.]

During his presidency, Trump received criticism from Native Americans — a month before Election Day 2020, the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs released a memo addressing the ‘Trump Administration’s Attempt to Re-write its Native American Record, False Promises to Tribes.’

[NOTE: Native Americans played an important role in shaping the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in key battleground states including Arizona, Wisconsin, and North Carolina. An analysis by Arizona Democratic Party operative Keith Brekhus revealed Navajo Nation precincts averaged about 84 percent for Biden and 14 percent for President Donald Trump.]