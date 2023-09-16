Ted Cruz Jumps On Aaron Rodgers Diss, “Touch Grass”

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out for the rest of the NFL season due to an Achilles injury. During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, when Rogers was told that TV political pundit Keith Olbermann sarcastically said the injury happened because Rodgers isn’t “vaxxed” (vaccinated for Covid-19), Rodgers smiled and said, “yeah, get your fifth booster, Keith.”

[Note: During the pandemic, after Rodgers refused to get the vaccine and his medical exemption was denied by the NFL, he told the press that he was “immunized” against the virus after being asked about his vaccination status. He later told Joe Rogan that the comment was intentionally misleading.]

.@KeithOlbermann, after getting destroyed by winners like @AaronRodgers12 and @Riley_Gaines_, maybe you should take a day off from bullying people online and touch grass. https://t.co/vjd5VXVLDX — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 15, 2023

When U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) saw the clip of Rodgers clapping back at Olbermann (he called Olbermann a “bum”), Cruz jumped on the opportunity to diss Olbermann, who has more than once called Cruz “stupid” during his show.

Cruz wrote to Olbermann: “after getting destroyed by winners (like Rodgers and Riley Gaines), maybe you should take a day off from bullying people online and touch grass.”

Olbermann recently exchanged words with Riley Gaines, the former University of Kentucky swimmer who is fighting to ban transgender women from female sports. Olbermann said Gaines (who is a five-time SEC champion) “sucked at swimming,” among other insults.

As seen below, at the dais of the Pray Vote Stand Summit, Gaines replied by publicly challenging Olbermann to a race.