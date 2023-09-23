Fox News Star Says “Bottom Feeder” Zelensky “Worships the Devil”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly has asked Serbian-born performance artist Marina Abramovic to be an ambassador for Ukraine, where she will help “rebuild the schools” in the country.

American conservative media commentators including Rogan O’Handley are referring to Abramovic as a “satanist.”

O’Handley, who believes both Democrats and Republicans “united on funding the war in Ukraine… are getting kickbacks,” says Abramovic “should be kept as far away from children as possible, not put in charge of ‘rebuilding Ukrainian schools.'” O’Handley complains: “They’re flaunting their evil right in front of our faces.”

[Note: A conspiracy theory about Abramovic being a satanist is based on her 1987 performance called Spirit Cooking, for which she scrawled phrases using pig’s blood.]

Fox News star commentator (and Fox Nation Fearless host) Tomi Lahren responded to an online post that said: “Zelensky didn’t just ask Marina Abramovic to be an ambassador for Ukraine… He asked her to be an ambassador “helping schools” in Ukraine. Why would a satanic ‘artist’ with decades of deeply disturbing art be the person you’d ask to oversee the rebuilding of schools for children?”

Lahren replied: “Because all of these bottom feeders worship the devil. Pretty simple.”

Lahren is known for her blunt takes. In 2018, when actress Alyssa Milano (Charmed, Who’s the Boss?) voiced her rage after watching video of U.S. Border Police using tear gas on migrants (including children) trying to cross the Mexican border, Lahren replied: “Watching the USA FINALLY defend our borders was the HIGHLIGHT of my Thanksgiving weekend.”

Note: Abramovic is well aware of online conspiracy theorists who are convinced she is a cannibalistic satanist, and has said repeatedly, “I am an artist, not a satanist.”