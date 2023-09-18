Congressman Slams Jim Jordan’s “Blatant Lie” As Fight Heat Up Over Biden

While House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer has been the face of the GOP’s most pointed allegations against President Biden so far, Rep. Jim Jordan is also getting plenty of camera time on Fox and elsewhere hurling allegations at the MAGA-declared “Biden Crime Family.” (House Speaker Kevin McCarthy‘s recent unilateral greenlighting of an impeachment inquiry gave three committees more power, including the House Committee on the Judiciary chaired by Jordan.)

In his official capacity, Jordan is charged with getting the truth, but Democrats believe that Comer, Jordan and their MAGA compatriots are trying to do the opposite, and to use their investigative powers to service a false — but politically valuable — narrative about alleged Biden corruption, using innuendo and misinformation.

Rep. Dan Goldman says just that here: “It is clear that the @weaponization subcommittee is designed to weaponize House Republicans to intimidate, bully and harass academic institutions and social media companies to permit harmful disinformation to spread freely.”

Elsewhere, as Jordan continues to push the narrative that “Joe Biden threatened to withhold aide from Ukraine unless Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired,” Goldman replies without bothering to counter, saying simply: “Blatant lie.”

McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry declaration has turned up the heat in Congress, where it was already boiling. Even Republican Ken Buck, a Colorado conservative, is feeling the swelter from the right for not buying the Biden allegations wholesale — or for wanting to see a bag of retail evidence that might permit the impeachment proceedings to avoid becoming a giant goose-chase farce.

Buck addressed (see below) the same Burisma-Ukraine issue that Goldman says Jordan is lying about and he seems to draw the same conclusion as his Democratic colleague.

“The theory is Burisma paid money to Hunter Biden so Joe Biden would fire Shokin because he was investigating Burisma,” Buck says, but there “is little to no evidence he was investigating Burisma.” Little to no evidence is a phrase the public had better get used to hearing.