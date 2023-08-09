Jim Jordan Rival Blames Kari Lake For Ohio Election Loss

Democrat Tamie Wilson is running for Congress. The self-described small business owner, mother and former USMC spouse is campaigning to unseat Ohio Republican incumbent Jim Jordan in the 2024 election. Wilson says she’s “fighting for equality, education, workers, families, climate, econ, cut taxes & crime.”

Wilson’s campaign is encouraged by this week’s special election in Ohio, where voters overwhelmingly shot down “Issue 1” — a Republican-led proposal to raise the threshold for approving future changes to the state constitution (including, notably, abortion rights) to 60% from the simple majority currently required.

Issue 1 was promoted heavily in the state by MAGA GOP heavyweights, including former Arizona governor candidate and MAGA star Kari Lake — who claimed on the day Ohioans lined up to vote that the voting machines “don’t work.” (Lake’s chief talking point is rigged elections, by which she sticks despite what courts say.)

Kari Lake: Girl, for once, take off your tin foil hat and just accept your MAGA cult just got CRUSHED!



It's no conspiracy to say 2/3 of Ohio destroyed Issue 1 because



1) You came to our state and promoted it



2) Ohio is NOT a red state.



3) They rejected your disgusting… pic.twitter.com/1PHCmAWZo0 — Tamie Wilson for US Congress (OH-4) (@TamieUSCongress) August 9, 2023

Candidate Wilson, reading the results as further evidence of Rep. Jordan’s vulnerability, replied to Lake directly. Wilson even implied that Lake’s backing helped sink the ship, since the Arizonan does more harm than good for her side when campaigning on an issue. Wilson wrote: