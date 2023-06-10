Kari Lake Threatens Special Counsel Jack Smith, Says It’s “Public Service Announcement”

Second-place finisher in the last Arizona governor’s race, election denier and major MAGA Trump supporter Kari Lake issued a threat she said was not a threat, couching her statement as a “public service announcement.”

Lake tauntingly addressed her message to “Merrick Garland and Jack Smith and Joe Biden” and then pointed to the back of the room to include “the guys back there in the fake news media” who she said “should listen up as well, this one’s for you.”

Then Lake issued a pledge to protect President Trump against prosecution, and to protect him with 75 million other people who, she implied, would use firearms if necessary.

“If you want to get to President Trump,” Lake said, “you’re going to have to go through me, and 75 million Americans just like me. And most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA. That’s not a threat, that’s a public service announcement.” Lake smiles and draws laughter from the crowd.