Ted Cruz Slams Biden For Laughing About Allegations

With Donald Trump‘s federal indictment on charges that may include espionage and obstruction, the far right in the GOP is rushing to the former president’s defense, labelling the charges as politically motivated.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is out in front of the effort to denigrate the Justice Department’s authority, calling the department corrupt and saying that Attorney General Merrick Garland, being the “most partisan attorney general in our nation’s history,” has “corrupted the machinery of government.”

This Department of Justice is the most political we've ever seen.



Merrick Garland has corrupted the machinery of government.



He's the most partisan Attorney General in our nation's history. pic.twitter.com/fg004rL3dl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 8, 2023

[Note on the “two-tiered Justice Department” accusation on the Fox screen: Garland appointed an independent Special Counsel to investigate the alleged Trump crimes. He also appointed an independent Special Counsel to investigate the situation regarding Biden’s retention of classified documents after leaving the Vice President’s office.]

The Trump indictment, which Cruz admits he expected, gives a window into how the Republicans have been attacking Biden for most of this year. The attacks, led by Lauren Boebert, Jim Comer, Marjorie Taylor Green, Jim Jordan and other MAGA faithful have focused less on Biden’s political missteps, or his record, but instead on allegations that he is the head of a crime ring — the “Biden crime family” as they phrase it.

This strategy to paint Biden not merely as an ineffective president, but rather as a criminal, is designed to create a false equivalency between Trump and Biden. If Trump, twice impeached and twice indicted, is a criminal but Biden is also guilty of crimes, then Trump’s crimes become just something every politician is guilty — that’s the narrative.

The result is the creation of a haze for the public. MAGA wants voters to ask: Since every politician is corrupt, why should only Trump’s corruption be prosecuted?

Cruz doubles down on this in the video below. Biden makes a joke when asked about the allegations that he took bribes, smiling and saying “where’s the money?” Then Biden says of the allegations “it’s a bunch of malarkey.”

It's easy to be this flippant towards serious corruption allegations when you know your team of left-wing partisans will protect you at both the Department of Justice and in the corporate media. https://t.co/9GZRMyFyCu — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 8, 2023

Cruz comments: “It’s easy to be this flippant towards serious corruption allegations when you know your team of left-wing partisans will protect you at both the Department of Justice and in the corporate media.”

Cruz’s statement would be effective for both sides, however, if one replaces left-wing with right-wing, Department of Justice with House of Representatives, and corporate media with Fox News and Newsmax.

Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin, for one, might say of Trump, who is denouncing the charges as a witch hunt, “It’s easy to be this flippant towards serious corruption allegations when you know your team of right-wing partisans will protect you in both the House of Representatives and in the right-wing (Fox, Newsmax) media.”