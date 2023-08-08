Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Wins “Best Sign” on SAG Picket Line

Jodie Sweetin landed her first acting job in 1987, at the age of five, on an episode of the popular sitcom Valerie starring Valerie Harper (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Rhonda) as the titular character and Jason Bateman as her son.

But she’s best known for her role as middle child Stephanie Tanner in the ABC sitcom Full House (1987-1995) and its spinoff Fuller House (2016-2020) with the late Bob Saget and John Stamos, among others.

During the beginning of Full House, Sweetin became known for Stephanie’s catchphrase “How rude!”

So when it came time to join her fellow SAG-AFTRA members on the picket line, Sweetin raised a sign that read: “How rude, AMPTP!”

Sweetin’s fans are going wild over the sign. As one replied: “Best sign ever. If I told my ten year old self I’d be in the same union as The Full House peeps that ten year old would say “Oh Mylanta!!!!!!”

Fun fact: Sweetin’s podcast with her former Full House co-star Andrea Barber is called “How Rude, Tanneritos!”

Get ready to see more of Sweetin: she finished filming two holiday TV movies — Craft Me a Romance (Fall) and Love’s Second Act (Winter).