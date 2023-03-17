Veterans Bust Through Fox News, Call For Tucker Carlson’s Removal

The U.S. military veterans group VoteVets says its latest ad was rejected by Fox News, but that it has found a way around Fox’s censorship to reach military personnel serving on military bases.

“Fox News Channel wouldn’t run this ad,” the group says, “but tonight @votevets is running it on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Ingraham Angle, & HANNITY.”

Disinformation divides our military and makes us less safe.

Tonight, VoteVets is running this ad calling for Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham to be removed from military installation TVs. The ad will run during those shows, on cable systems serving those very TVs. pic.twitter.com/wsdXV6tghf — VoteVets (@votevets) March 16, 2023

VoteVets writes: “VoteVets is running this ad calling for Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham to be removed from military installation TVs. The ad will run during those shows, on cable systems serving those very TVs.”

How did the VoteVets bust through the denial by Fox corporate overlords, understandably reluctant to run criticism of its own product during its shows? How did Fox get “OUT-FOXED,” as one VoteVets commenter writes?

The veterans went around the big corporation, directly to the military. Many military bases have their own cable TV systems, typically run by the military’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) department, which is responsible for providing services and activities to support the well-being of military personnel and their families.

VoteVets believes that Fox’s alleged disinformation campaigns endanger American security, as the ad seeks to demonstrate. VoteVets writes: “FOX hosts’ election lies and disinformation splits the ranks, hurts unit cohesion, and weakens America’s national defense. They must be removed from all TVs on military installations NOW.”

VoteVets is a political action committee (PAC) in the United States that supports and endorses progressive veterans running for public office. The organization was founded in 2006 by a group of Iraq and Afghanistan War veterans, and it seeks to promote policies that it believes are in the best interests of veterans, service members, and their families.