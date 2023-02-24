‘Marjorie Taylor Greene Is So Dumb’ Trending Has It All Wrong

The internet is having a moment with outspoken Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, as the hashtag #MarjorieTaylorGreeneIsSoDumb is trending on Twitter. Greene has been bursting into headlines lately — from screaming “liar!” at President Biden‘s State of the Union address to suggesting this week that the so-called red states secede from the Union.

Greene has her adherents, among them her chief supporter Donald Trump, but her actions have also engendered blowback — and that less-than-kind hashtag.

Here’s a typical example, taking off on Greene’s “6 billion” mistake.

"6 Billion people" is almost the entire world, Marge. 🤣#MarjorieTaylorGreeneIsSoDumb, Lauren Boebert thinks she's smart. pic.twitter.com/UvD4QpGFad — Space Force Cadet (@SpaceForceCad) February 24, 2023

Comedian Chelsea Handler had at Greene too, because Handler has to work every day, making jokes, and, well, Greene helps. People are sharing Handler’s segment and appending the “IsSoDumb” hashtag.

Can we take a second to appreciate the comedic delivery of Chelsea Handler?



If you don’t like your job Marjorie Taylor Greene…quit! 🤷🏻‍♂️#MarjorieTaylorGreeneIsSoDumb pic.twitter.com/iPKKfAI33Y — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) February 9, 2023

The hashtag gets its point across, but it’s actually all wrong. Since both sides in the culture wars are always correcting each other, here’s a correction. Marjorie Taylor Greene is, by definition, anything but dumb. In fact the hashtag is trending precisely because she seems to never stop talking, technically the opposite of dumb.

Here’s some dictionary stuff to help out:

adjective

temporarily unable or unwilling to speak.

“they stood dumb while the attacker poured out a stream of abuse”

Neither the definition, nor the example describes Greene.