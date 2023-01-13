Bridget Moynahan Gets Gorgeous Makeover on ‘Blue Bloods’

On the Blue Bloods episode ‘Fake It Till You Make It,’ while Jamie (Will Estes) and his new intel team officer infiltrate a high-tech car smuggling ring, Frank (Tom Selleck) faces off against the city’s transit chief, and Erin (Bridget Moynahan) hires an image consultant to help with her D.A. campaign.

Watch the sneak peek video above in which Erin nervously reveals her glamorous makeover to her colleague Anthony (Steve Schirripa) and hear his reaction (“Wow, you look fantastic!”). Erin is wearing more makeup, bolder jewelry choices and colorful suits, as seen below. But will she be able to keep “faking it” until she makes it?

Above: Moynahan as Erin Reagan in “Fake It ‘Til You Make It” (CBS photo)

Get ready to see more of Moynahan: she stars in the upcoming short film Swipe NYC with Lisa Edelstein (House, MD, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce). Edelstein plays a recently divorced empty-nester in Brooklyn who starts online dating. Moynahan produces, too.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 pm ET on CBS, right after Fire Country at 9 pm and S.W.A.T. at 8 pm.