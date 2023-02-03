Tom Cavanagh Stirs Trouble on ‘Blue Bloods’ Before ‘The Flash’ Finale

In the Blue Bloods episode ‘The Big Leagues,’ while NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) deals with a widow who confesses to killing her husband, Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) reunites with his childhood friend, ex-con Mickey Patrick (Tom Cavanagh). Mickey asks Danny for help in finding his missing fiancée.

The character of Mickey first (and last) appeared on Blue Bloods in the 2013 episode ‘Ties That Bind,’ when Danny was assigned to watch Mickey while he was under investigation for having ties to an infamous mob family. Also in that episode, it was revealed that as boys, Danny and Mickey developed their own secret language called Ob, which is similar to the “secret language” known as Pig Latin.

Cavanagh and Wahlberg on Blue Bloods (CBS photo)

The Canadian-born actor Tom Cavanagh is best known for his roles on Ed (2000–2004), Providence, Scrubs, and since 2014, as Eobard Thawne AKA Reverse-Flash, and the various versions of Harrison Wells, on The CW series The Flash.

Cavanagh has also directed a few episodes of The Flash and Superman and Lois (see below with Tyler Hoechlin as Superman).

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 pm ET on CBS, right after Fire Country at 9 pm and S.W.A.T. at 8 pm.

The ninth and final season of The Flash will premiere on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Watch trailer above.