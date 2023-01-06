Bridget Moynahan Shares Bikini Modeling Photo, “Cute Tush”

Actress Bridget Moynahan is best known for her role as Erin Reagan in the hit police family drama Blue Bloods with Tom Selleck, who plays her father, NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan. Moynahan stars and directs in the first episode to air in 2023, ‘Nothing Sacred.’

In the episode, Erin and her grandfather Henry (Len Cariou) work together to bust an over-the-phone scammer targeting the elderly.

When not filming and/or directing an episode of Blue Bloods, Moynahan occasionally shares throwback pics from her modeling days.

As seen above, Moynahan modeled a string bikini with red mini swim shorts and a backwards baseball hat for J. Crew. She tagged it 1993, about 10 years before she started dating NFL quarterback Tom Brady, father of her now 15-year-old son.

Even though the photo is taken from behind, Moynahan didn’t need to identify herself. One fan replied: “That girl on the left is something else!” Another chimed in: “cute tush.”

Get ready to see more of Moynahan: she appears as John Wick’s dead wife Helen Wick in the upcoming John Wick 4 movie with Keanu Reeves. To be released in theaters on March 23, 2023. Trailer below.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 pm ET on CBS, right after Fire Country at 9 pm and S.W.A.T. at 8 pm.