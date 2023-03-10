Tom Selleck’s Daughter Sizzles in Cheeky Swimsuit, ‘Made You Look’

In the Blue Bloods episode ‘Close to Home,’ while NYPD Detective Danny Reagan (Donny Wahlberg) partners with Texas Ranger Waylon Gates (Grammy Award winner Lyle Lovett, and Julia Roberts‘ ex-husband!) again to deliver an infamous drug cartel boss to arraignment, Danny’s father, NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his other son NYPD Officer Jamie (Will Estes) clash when Frank denies a request for Jamie to go undercover.

When not playing NYC’s #1 cop on Blue Bloods, Selleck (the original Magnum, P.I.) spends time with his family including his wife of 35 years Jillie, and their daughter, Hannah Selleck.

The 33-year-old is an equestrian. She captioned the stable photo below: “horse girl.”

Hannah Selleck also models.

She captioned the cheeky bathing suit photo below: “made you look.”

Selleck models a Longines watch in a black strapless gown with a deep U-line neckline.

Wearing another plunging gown below, Selleck stars in the new handbag campaign for designer Frederick Anderson.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 pm ET on CBS, right after Fire Country at 9 pm, and S.W.A.T. starring Shemar Moore at 8 pm.