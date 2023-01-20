‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Stuns in Hot Pink Plunging Dress, ‘Bad Cinderella’

Actress Sami Gayle is best known for her role as Nicky Reagan-Boyle in the long-running family/crime drama Blue Bloods. Nicky is the daughter of wannabe D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), daughter of NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck).

Above: Blue Bloods 2019 wedding (l-r): Bridget Moynahan, Vanessa Ray. Sami Gayle (John Paul Filo/CBS)

Since leaving Blue Bloods in 2020, Gayle has pivoted from TV to stage.

As seen in the fun photos and video below, Gayle is rocking a hot pink dress with a plunging neckline for her role as Adele, one of the two ditzy step-sisters in the upcoming Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway musical Bad Cinderella. The New York Times calls it: “a big, colorful, fun fairy tale rewrite.”

The Real Housewives of Belleville promotional video below is a spoof on Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise.

Bad Cinderella previews at the Imperial Theatre in New York City begin February 17, 2023.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 pm ET on CBS, right after the new series Fire Country at 9 pm, and S.W.A.T. at 8 pm.