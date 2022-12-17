Vera Wang Smiles in Tiny Rolled-Up Shorts, Gigantic White Boots

When not making fashion-forward clothing for the runway or the masses (Simply Vera Wang at Kohl’s), designer Vera Wang rocks the brands of other designers. While in Miami, the 73-year-old New York native rocked a pair of tiny rolled-up shorts with a black Prada pullover, a towering bucket hat, and a pair of bright white dino ankle boots.

Vera Wang fans are happy to see her happy. In the photo series — taken at the trendy restaurant Mandolin Aegean Bistro in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami — she’s giving two thumbs up and she’s smiling, which is a rarity in the photos she usually shares on social media. As one fan replied: “Love the hat! Glad to see that smile ❤️”

In the photo series above, Wang (who goes braless) is wearing another black and white ensemble. She tagged the national department store Kohl’s (she’s been working with the retailer since 2006!) and Italian powerhouse Valentino.

Get ready to see more of Wang: she is adding another collection of dresses to the Vera Wang Bride brand (now owned by Pronovias Group. She says the new collection is inspired by her own personal style. She told Brides magazine: “This collection was very much the way I dress. I, myself, wear leggings. I wear layers. I dress with hoodies. I dress with, you know, all these kinds of things.”