Why Fergie Fans Are Begging for Comeback ‘Triple Dutchess’ Album

Get ready to see more of hip hop star Fergie. While her old bandmates, the Black Eyed Peas, are performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, so is her new friend, rapper Jack Harlow.

Fergie fans are hoping she will surprise the audience (once again) by performing ‘First Class’ with Jack Harlow: the song samples Fergie’s 2007 hit song ‘Glamorous.’

Earlier this year, in August, the two opened the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards with an impressive live performance of the song. Check out the video below, and watch for Taylor Swift’s reaction to Fergie back on stage after a four-year hiatus.

Seeing Fergie back on stage has fans hoping for a third solo album — Triple Dutchess, perhaps? Fergie’s debut album, The Dutchess (2006), was followed by Double Dutchess in 2017 (see below). As one fan wrote after watching her at the MTV VMAs: “I hope this means Fergie is returning to music. She has presence and a great voice.”

Happy 5th Double Dutchess!!!

I’m sending out so much love and appreciation to each and every one of you who worked on and supported this project. 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/bfg5trI5TZ — Fergie (@Fergie) September 23, 2022

As Fergie appears more often in public (she recently showed up at the NFL Miami Dolphins game with NFL legend Dan Marino and Nat Moore), her fans are begging for new music. “Come back queen please,” and “please come out with some songs again!” is a sample of the requests.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 will air on the CW on Saturday, December 17 at 8 pm ET. Other artists scheduled to appear include Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, Pitbull, and Charlie Puth, among others.