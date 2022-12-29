Savannah Chrisley Reveals “I Almost Got in Fist Fight’

While reality TV stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best prepare to serve time in prison, their daughter Savannah Chrisley continues to record episodes of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

As seen and heard in the teaser below, Savannah sat down with her brother Chase’s fiancee, Emmy Medders (above). Savannah captioned it: “Sometimes you gotta get messy for the ones you love.”

As seen in the video montage below, Chase proposed to Emmy in an empty baseball stadium.

In the Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley episode (below), Savannah and Emmy talk about Chase’s dating “track record.” Savannah reveals that the young women Chase dating in the past were “definitely using him” and admits she “almost got in a fist fight” with one of Chase’s girlfriends, and that “one of our producers had to stop me.”

Savannah says in the rest of the episode, Emmy talks about her father’s battle with ALS, his car accident, and how Emmy earned her way into the Chrisley family. Savannah avows that Emmy is “here for good in case you were wondering.”