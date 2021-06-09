Savannah Chrisley Stuns In Tiny Bikini with Country Music Host, “I Like Big Boats”

On the Season 7 episode of Chrisley Knows Best, “Mid Summer Night’s Faye,” while Southern real estate guru Todd Chrisley mentors his mother Faye in an amateur play, his son Chase and almost son-in-law Nic surprise Todd’s daughter Savannah.

A few days before the episode airs, Savannah shared the gorgeous aloe green bikini pics above and below. She captioned one of them: “I like big boats and I cannot lie 😉 oh and I love you a yacht.”

Her best friend in the black bikini pics is Mary Carlisle “MC” Callahan, former co-host of the five-hour country music podcast “The Highway” on SIRIUS XM.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on E!