Savannah Chrisley Flaunts 145-150 lb. Bikini Pics After “Borderline Eating Disorder”

Before becoming a reality TV star and cosmetics entrepreneur, Savannah Chrisley (Chrisley Knows Best, Growing Up Chrisley) competed in beauty pageants. As seen below, she was crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA.

The 25-year-old Southern belle recently revealed that when competing in pageants — when she was 17 — she “struggled with a borderline eating disorder.”

She wrote of that time in her life: “I would workout twice a day, not go to sleep until I ran at minimum 6 miles, and I would only eat once a day. I was 5”8 at 110 pounds. I WAS NOT HEALTHY!”

With the stunning videos and photos above, taken recently, Savannah wrote that she’s proud of herself now that she has “gone to tons of therapy” and has a “healthy outlook on my body and mental health.”

When a fan asked what her current weight is, Savannah replied: “fluctuates! but around 145-150.”

Savannah captioned the stunning red hot bikini pic above: “thick thighs save lives,” to which several fans laughed and said, “those thighs aren’t thick!”