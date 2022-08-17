Carmen Electra Shows Off Prince’s Pajamas In Her Walk-In Closet, “He Wore These”

Actress, model, singer Carmen Electra (Baywatch) recently moved into a new house and had Vogue come over to film the interior. As seen in the video below, she walked the camera crew into the wine cellar which she turned into a “show museum” and a walk-in closet.

In the closet, Carmen pulls out some of her favorite (Roberto Cavalli) and not-so-favorite dresses which she’s worn over the years at red carpet events.

She wore the sexy strapless number (above) to the MTV Awards in the 1990s — Kim Kardashian had a replica made recently.

Carmen also reveals the pin-stripe outfit she wore when she first met the late great Prince. He liked it so much he had it made in red, too (see photo below, filming his Fun video.) She also has a pair of Prince’s tailor-made pajamas!

Carmen says when she was recording at Paisley Park, “Prince invited me into his practice room & said turn around, let’s get some shots ✨ I was so excited because he used the back of me #on the cover of his single Insatiable.”