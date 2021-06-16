Todd Chrisley’s Youngest Son Grayson Turning Heads with 6-Pack Abs, “He’s Huge!”

Even when not filming the reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best with patriarch Todd Chrisley and his former fiancee Savannah Chrisley, professional hockey player/real estate agent Nic Kerdiles hangs out with Savannah’s brothers Chase Chrisley, 25, and 15-year-old Grayson Chrisley.

When Nic shared the photo above, fans couldn’t believe the guy on the left was Grayson. Many admitted to doing “double takes” and “I was not prepared to see Grayson grown like this.” One fan went so far as to say: “Jeez look at Gray, he’s huge! Lady killer.”

