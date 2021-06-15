6-Foot-Tall Singer Storm Large Covers Up Tattoos On America’s Got Talent

On the third night of auditions for America’s Got Talent, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews are treated to a performance by genre-fluid singer Storm Large. The pink-haired singer rocks a black leather jacket with a pair of skinny pants which is unfortunately because all of her tattoos are covered!

Days before her AGT audition airs, Storm released the photos and video below of her new tattoo! She says it’s her first tattoo in nearly 20 years!

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on NBC, right after the live U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials at 8 pm.