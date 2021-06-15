Billy Eichner Looks Snatched In Mariah Carey Shirt, “Freaking Heartbreaker!”

Comedian/actor/man-on-the-street Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street) celebrated Pride Day with a brand new rainbow MARIAH t-shirt gifted by the diva herself. When Billy shared the photo below, his fans and famous friends flooded the comments with compliments.

Bravo host and exec Andy Cohen replied: “You Look Snatched.” Movie star Olivia Wilde replied: “Looking” with a fire emoji, and Mariah’s boyfriend Bryan Tanaka approved with a series of applauding emojis.

As if the t-shirt wasn’t enough! Mariah replied to Billy’s post: “A freaking Heartbreaker!!!! 😍😍😍 LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU my darling!!!!”

Billy gets around: see him with Cher (above) and former First Lady Michelle Obama (below).