Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Pretty “Juice Box” Mini Dress, “Real Life Tinkerbell”

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini is co-hosting the 2021 CMT Music Awards with Kane Brown. Both young artists have been nominated (separately) for three awards. Kelsea’s “hole in the bottle” is up for Video of the Year, and Female Video of the Year, and her 2020 CMT Music Awards performance with Halsey “The Other Girl” is also nominated.

A few days before her live TV awards hosting gig, Kelsea shared the gorgeous photos above of her in a apple green mini dress. She used a juice box emoji in the caption. More than one fan remarked that she looks “so pretty” like “a real life tinkerbell” and “tinkerbell at her finest.”

Kelsea also looks amazing in a bikini as seen above!