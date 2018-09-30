Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Chase Chrisley’s Girlfriend Wows In Bikini Pics

by in Chrisley Knows Best, Culture | September 11, 2020

Chase and Todd Chrisley USA

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST (l-r) Chase Chrisley, Todd Chrisley (USA Network)

In Season 8 of Chrisley Knows Best, drama ensues when Savannah Chrisley tells her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley that she and her fiance, NHL ice hockey player Nic Kerdiles, are putting their wedding plans on hold. A wedding may no longer be in the near future for the family, but they have more than a few reasons to celebrate this season — including Chase finding love.

Emmy wears hexagon Ray-Bans

When not filming Chrisley Knows Best, Chase spends time with his gorgeous new girlfriend, University of Georgia grad Emmy Medders, who looks amazing in bikinis as seen in the photos above and below.

Back-to-back Season 7 episodes of Chrisley Knows Best air Thursday nights on E! beginning at 8 pm.

