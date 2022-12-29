Jessica Biel Family Photo Stirs Interest in Justin Timberlake’s Necklace

Pop star/actor Justin Timberland (NSYNC, Trolls) and actress/director Jessica Biel (The Sinner, 7th Heaven) are one of Hollywood’s most beloved power couples.

Biel and Timberlake celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary earlier this year with their two adorable children: two sons, aged 7 and 2 (see below).

With a collected 80 million followers on Instagram (Biel has +12 million, Timberlake has +67 million), when one of them posts a personal photo on the social media platform, fans tend to take a hard close look.

When Biel shared the Christmas Eve photo below, one fan remarked: “Yall look happy af there like real smiles😮 best wishes these holidays and have a safe yet worryingly fun new years stay happy thanks for making me smile and I mean that.”

The comment that has amassed the most likes so far is: “i Love JT’s necklace 👀.” JT is known to wear necklaces but this one, a multi-colored beaded necklace with a metal smiling face medallion, is new to fans.

Get ready to see more of Timberlake: he will appear next in the upcoming Netflix thriller Reptile with Benicio Del Toro (above) and Alicia Silverstone, among others.