Madelaine Petsch Stuns in Green Bamboo Underwear, “Sexy Angel”

Actress Madelaine Petsch is known for her role as Cheryl Blossom in the CW series Riverdale with Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes, among others.

When not on a TV set, Petsch is often modeling. She just became the new face (and body) for the underwear brand Bamboo. The green bralette and thong she models below are made of viscose from bamboo and are reportedly four-times softer than cotton.

Petsch’s fans are going wild for the new photos. As one fellow redhead replied: “Red heads and the color green go SO WELL!!” Petsch’s Riverdale co-star Reinhart replied: “sexy angel queen.”

Get ready to see more of Petsch: she will appear next on the big screen in the horror film The Strangers. It’s about a young couple who are traveling cross country and are forced to stop at a remote AirBnb, where they’re confronted by three masked strangers.