‘Jumanji’ Star Madison Iseman Smooches Boyfriend With Olivia Holt

Actress Madison Iseman is best known for her role as IT-girl Bethany in the 2019 movie Jumanji: The Next Level and in 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (as young Bethany) with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas.

Since Jumanji, Iseman has landed roles in popular Amazon Original series including I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Get ready to see more of Iseman: she finished filming the action adventure film Knights of the Zodiac based on the animation series and Japanese manga series Saint Seiya by Masami Kurumada.

It’s about a goddess of war (Famke Janssen, X-Men), who is reincarnated in the body of a young woman (Iseman) and protected by street orphan Saint Seiya (Mackenyu).

When not on a Hollywood movie set, Iseman spends time with her friends and boyfriend, musician Spencer Sutherland, as seen in the fun Memphis photos above. That’s actress Olivia Holt and her boyfriend, musician Tony Ferrari.

Swipe to see the cute couple smooch inside Elvis Presley’s storied mansion, Graceland.