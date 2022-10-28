2paragraphs Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Bobby Brown Is Touring With Monica, “He’s Still Making That Face”

by in Culture | October 28, 2022

Bobby Brown on The Talk, 2013

Bobby Brown on The Talk in 2013 (Lisette M. Azar/CBS)

While the band Bell Biv DeVoe (former New Edition members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe) performs on The Talk for host Sheryl Underwood‘s Surprise House Party episode, former New Edition star Bobby Brown is promoting his latest gig.

As seen above below, Whitney Houston’s ex is touring with fellow R&B stars including Monica and Tamar Braxton. They’ll be in Dallas, Texas on November 5 and New Orleans on November 11.

One Bobby Brown fan replied: “I love that Bobby is still making that face.”

Watch the reality series Bobby Brown: Every Little Step on A&E: it’s a chance to meet Bobby’s family and watch them embark on new adventures, including Bobby’s tour with New Edition.

