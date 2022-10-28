2paragraphs Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Mark Hamill Loses 6,000 Followers In Last 3 Days, “Because of New Twit Owner?”

by in Culture | October 28, 2022

Mark hamill

Mark Hamill, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood movie star Mark Hamill is best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the epic George Lucas movie franchise, Star Wars. When not acting, Hamill is often on social media sharing his opinions of powerful people (Elon Musk) and politicians (he’s not a Republican).

When it was announced that billionaire Elon Musk completed his purchase of Twitter, on the social media platform, Hamill announced that he lost nearly 6,000 followers in the past three days. He asked his remaining 5.2 million followers: “Is it because of the new twit owner?

Many fans are indeed blaming Musk for Hamill’s loss. One writes: “Even small accts like mine are losing! I’ve lost 1000, and more each day. What’s up? I’m guessing trolls, bots, and musk.” Other fans are demanding action: “Simply outrageous. Let’s bring in the Twitter Force! Follow Mark if you support Ukraine, like smart tweets and love cute animals.”

Get ready to see more of Hamill: he stars in the upcoming Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher, based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe.

Simple Share Buttons
Simple Share Buttons