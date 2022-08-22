NFL Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Steals NBA Motto

The next Monday Night Football game (August 22) pits the Atlanta Falcons against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. All eyes are on the Falcons new quarterback, Marcus Mariota.

The 28-year-old Hawaiian native played college football at Oregon (for three years) and won the Heisman Trophy before he was drafted second overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft.

When Mariota first suited up for the Falcons last week, he scored his first touchdown for the Falcons: Atlanta beat the Detroit Lions, 27-23. When Mariota’s foundation posted the photos below taken from the Detroit game, it captioned the series: “Trust the process.”

The mantra “trust the process” is synonymous in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers. In 2014, when former general manager Sam Hinkie took over, 76ers guard Tony Wroten, first said the motto during an ESPN interview. It refers to patience (often with losing) while rebuilding for the future. Is the future here for the Falcons?

NBA 2014 Draft pick Joel Emiid (above) later claimed to be “the process.”