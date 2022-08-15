Derek Jeter Gets Hot Pink Manicure, Jorge Posada and Reggie Jackson React

Retired New York Yankees star Derek Jeter spends a lot of time at home these days with his gorgeous wife, former Sports Illustrated model Hannah Davis Jeter, and their three daughters (ages 5, 3, and 8 months).

When the MLB Baseball Hall of Famer shared the photo below, of him getting a hot pink manicure thanks to his two daughters, he wrote: “HELP!!!”

His former fellow Yankee teammate Jorge Posada replied: “Toes are next!!!!”

And Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson, replied: “Love to see it.”

Reggie and Jeter reunited at Yankee Stadium in July, see photo above; and below — with Willie Randolph and Dave Winfield.

Above is a trailer of the ESPN series The Captain.