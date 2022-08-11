Chicago Cubs Outfielder Ian Happ’s Fiancee Stuns In Leather Mini Dress, “Julie Is Amazing”

When not playing MLB baseball for the Chicago Cubs, outfielder Ian Happ spends time with his fiancee, Illinois native Julie Mazur. As seen in the photos below, Ian got down on one knee to propose in May. It’s the first time Happ has shared photos of his beloved.

And while Julie keeps her Instagram account private, Happ shared another photo of the happy couple, below, at the All-Star Red Carpet Show. She’s wearing a stunning one-shoulder leather mini dress with a pair of stilettos.

Get ready to see more of Happ: he and the Chicago Cubs are playing against the Cincinnati Reds at the legendary Field of Dreams baseball park located in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, August 11 at 7 pm on FOX.