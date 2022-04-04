‘American Idol’ Betty Maxwell Paddleboards In Bikini, “Tan Lines and Tangled Hair”

During Hollywood Week on American Idol, singers Betty Maxwell and Kelsie Dolin were paired for a duet and both have advanced to the Showstoppers Round. When not singing on TV, Betty (aka Miss America 2016) enjoys the great outdoors and often with her handsome and heavily-tattooed husband.

With the photos above, taken in Jupiter, Florida, Betty says it was her “first time paddling with spin from our house to the inlet sandbar,” which her husband discovered.

When Betty shared the white hot bikini pic above, she captioned it: “Dreamy eyes and tan lines…oh and a mess of tangled hair.”

American Idol airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC, right before The Good Doctor at 10 pm.