Katy Perry Looks Savage in Chain Mail Bodysuit, “Rhinestone Cowgirl”

Get ready to see more of pop mega star Katy Perry. The American Idol star is reuniting with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Season 21 of the televised talent competition premieres on ABC on February 19, 2023.

When not giving away golden tickets on American Idol, Perry often gets glammed up and has fun with family and friends as seen below at a party held at the Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Arts Museum.

Looking savage in a chain-mail bodysuit with black fringe chaps, and a rhinestone embellished cowboy hat, Perry captioned the photos and video above: “advice fer the new yer: don’t squat with yer spurs on buddy.”

It’s not the first time Perry wore a Stetson hat. As seen above, she wore a black one when she performed ‘Where We Started’ with country music star Thomas Rhett at the CMAs.

Perry’s fans and famous friends are going wild for the look. As DJ Mia Moretti (above with Perry in Vegas) replied: “She said rhinestone cowgirl.”

Get ready to hear more from Perry, too: she narrates the new podcast Elizabeth the First about the late great Hollywood actress and influencer before the dawn of social media, Elizabeth Taylor (Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof). Listen to Perry narrate the first episode, above. There are a total of 10.