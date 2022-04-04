Who Voices Benjamin Franklin’s Wife Deborah on Ken Burns PBS Documentary Series?

On the premiere of the new Ken Burns documentary Benjamin Franklin, “Join Or Die,” (it’s a two-part, four-hour series) the legendary writer, diplomat, and inventor (voiced by Mandy Patinkin) gains worldwide fame from his electricity experiments and moves to London after building a printing empire in Philadelphia with his wife Deborah, who is voiced by Carolyn McCormick.

McCormick is best known for her role as psychologist Dr. Elizabeth Olivet on Law & Order from 1994 to 2006 and on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit from 1999 to 2018, and as Minuet in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

McCormick is also recognized for her roles in films including Mapplethorpe (Joan Mapplethorpe) and The Post (Mrs. McNamara), among several others.

Watch and listen to Ken Burns and Mandy Patinkin talk about the project with Stephen Colbert, where they met for the first time in person.

Benjamin Franklin airs Mondays at 8 pm on PBS.