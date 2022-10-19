Former ‘Idol’ Lauren Spencer-Smith Sings Divorce Song Live at Grammy Museum

Lauren Spencer-Smith is the 19-year-old British-Canadian singer who competed on Season 18 of American Idol (she made it to the Top 20 round). After Idol, in January 2022, Spencer-Smith self-released the song ‘Fingers Crossed,’ which hit several Top 20 charts around the world.

As seen below, the song and album ‘Fingers Crossed‘ are being considered for Grammys (Record of the Year, Song of the Year) and Lauren is being considered for Best New Artist.

Lauren had the honor of singing her new single, ’28,’ live — for the very first time — at the Grammy Museum (see below).

The song takes the POV of a child of divorce who is upset that her father is dating a 28-year-old woman. He lied to his daughter and said the woman was 30 “because you knew it was dirty,” Lauren sings. Lauren was 9 when her parents divorced.