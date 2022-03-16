Joe Buck’s Gorgeous Daughter In JLo Movie, “Proud Daddy”

Former FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck is in the news for signing a multi-year contract with ESPN and with fellow sportscaster, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, to host the legendary Monday Night Football program. When Joe shared the good news in the video below, he wrote: “Beyond excited for the next chapter of my life.”

There’s more good news from the Buck family. His gorgeous and talented daughter Natalie “Natty” Buck is making her big screen debut in the recently released movie Marry Me starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

As Joe puts it: he’s “Really excited that @jlo and Owen Wilson are in my daughter’s new movie @marrymemovie Way to go @nattiebuck – proud daddy.”

Get ready to see more of Nattie (in bikini and hat below): she stars in the upcoming short film Wilde Flowers.