NBA: James Harden Infuriates Fans, Celebrates Individual Accomplishment After Big Loss

James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers to join MVP candidate Joel Embiid and be the last piece of the Sixers’ NBA title puzzle. He got off to a terrific start, and Philly fans are excited. But on the night Harden passed NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller to become #3 all-time in 3-point makes, Harden’s Sixers got pummeled on the court.

The worst news? They got pummeled by the Brooklyn Nets, where Harden had come from. Brooklyn beat Philly (129-100) so bad — in Philadelphia, no less — that Sixers fans headed for the exits long before time ran out.

So what’s to celebrate? The Nets-Sixers debacle is also the night Harden took Miller’s place on the 3-point list — and so despite the loss Harden posted a dramatic video about his milestone on his social media accounts.

Some Sixers fans were already triggered by the notion that Harden, despite his big assist totals, might be more concerned about his individual accomplishments than the team’s fate — it’s a reputation that follows Harden around, even if he doesn’t deserve it. Those fans were aghast at Harden’s share.

“Nah nahhhhhhh delete this bruh come on this game still hurts,” wrote one fan. Another dropped the stats on Harden, and it does look sort of cringe-y: “Delete this bro you went 3-17.” Still, it’s just one bad game against a career’s worth of striving and success. Doesn’t Harden deserve to celebrate? Sure but it’s going to take more wins to convince the fan who wrote simply: “The MFKN audacity.”