NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns Honors Wilt Chamberlain With Epic ’60’ Sign

In the locker room after basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points in an NBA basketball game, nobody knew how to commemorate the moment. Finally somebody wrote the number on a piece of paper and Chamberlain held it and smiled for a famous photo.

The scoring feat and its modest signage were almost polar opposites, one huge and gaudy, the other simple and plain. The result became the iconic photo below.

No player has scored 100 points in an NBA basketball game in the 60 years since Chamberlain’s epic, the closest being Kobe Bryant‘s 81 in 2006. But this week the Minnesota Timberwolves modest superstar — and current 3-point contest champion — Karl-Anthony Towns went for personal career high 60 points against the San Antonio Spurs — and Towns paid homage to Chamberlain with his own sign that looks a lot like Wilt’s.

Towns had 32 points in the third quarter alone, more than Chamberlain’s 28 in the third during his 100-point game.