LeBron James Shows Frustration After Return Pass Fail By Lakers Teammate, “That Face”

The Los Angeles Lakers are having trouble winning basketball games right now. This is not a pile on, or any kind of doom call, just a fact at the moment. Will they turn it around in time to make the NBA playoffs? With four players on the roster among the NBA’s Top 75 of ALL-TIME, they just may. (LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony.)

But for now, even the great plays aren’t working right — and you can see it on King LeBron James’s face. Watch the video below, as James chases down yet another signature block from behind. He then taps teammate Malik Monk as they run out, Monk with the ball, the message clear: get the ball back to James for a super slam.

Monk doesn’t do it — or at least he doesn’t return it fast enough. He doesn’t turn it over or anything. hegets fouled, generally forcing the defense to make an error, but it isn’t enough for James, who wants the ball back.

Check out James’s face after the play. Or, as one commenter says, “LeBron making That Face.”

Of course it could be that Monk, who is emerging as a great player even as the big-name Lakers struggle, just wanted to do what he does below.