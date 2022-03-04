Former NBA Star Says of Luka Doncic: “Imagine Him on A Meal Plan” — It’s a Compliment

Former NBA star Chandler Parsons says Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is the “best player in the NBA” right now. And Parsons has seen some pretty good ones. Talking with Colin Cowherd on The Herd, Parsons agreed that international players are much tougher than they used to be. And that Doncic is the prime example of the transformation: he’s a beast. “He’s huge,” Parsons says of Doncic, “and he can’t be sped up.”

Parsons enumerates many of Doncic’s unique abilities, before saying it comes, yes, as a bit of a surprise when you look at him because “he’s a little pudgy, he’s a kid.” Believe it or not, Parsons is being complimentary. “Imagine (Doncic) on a meal plan and the weight room — he’s doing this without any of that,” Parsons says. “I think he’s spectacular.”

.@ChandlerParsons is all in on Luka Doncic:



Parsons was himself an NBA high flyer before injuries grounded him. Parsons won some big contracts and some big games, too, and was seen across the league as a player with a hugely bright future (though not quite like Doncic). Then his body said no. Even a smart player, which Parsons by consensus was, still needs his legs. Injuries happen — career longevity is a product of work, yes, but also some good luck.

NBA fans, and especially Mavs fans, are reminded — listening to him talk — how fleeting it all can be. Stay healthy Luka!