Lakers Hearing Cruel Knock-Knock Jokes Ater Horrific Start — Who’s There? Owen

The Los Angeles Lakers are Hollywood’s team — and the only thing Hollywood seems to (secretly) relish more than a blockbuster is a flop (see: Ishtar). Tongues like to wag, is all. Not that the city of angels is rooting against LeBron James, Anthony “Street Clothes” Davis* and Russell Westbrook. But…

But in a town where screenwriter William Goldman famously and portentously warned that “nobody knows anything,” the Lakers’ horrific start to this NBA season is getting at least as much attention as the hot start of, say, the Milwaukee Bucks.

There’s a perverse and yet very human satisfaction in watching the wheels come off of a high-end vehicle that’s supposed to compete in the race. Schadenfreude, maybe? Wasn’t that a Hitchcock film?

To be sure, the Lakers’ present bout with ignominy is drawing out attempts at mean creativity among the pile-on crowd. One NBA commenter knocked the 0-5 Lakers with a knock-knock joke, perhaps the lowest sort of dig.

Knock Knock.

Who’s there?

Owen.

Owen who?

Owen five

This Owen character will haunt the Lakers until the put a W on the board.

*Davis has been nicknamed “Street Clothes” because that’s what he’s frequently wearing during games, so often is he injured.