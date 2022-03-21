American Idol: Matt Gorman Looks Pro In His College Baseball Uniform, ‘Go Bisons!’

On the fifth night of auditions for Season 5 of American Idol on ABC, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are treated to a double-header. A young talented couple from Nashville, Tennessee — Kaylin Roberson and Matt Gorman — both audition separately.

When not singing or writing songs, Matt played college baseball. The right-handed pitcher played ball at Harford College before transferring to Lipscomb University, where reality TV star Savannah Chrisley attended, among other famous alumni including country singer Kelsea Ballerini.

With the photo below taken at Lipscomb, he wrote in January 2022: “I’d be lying if I told you I knew what songs I was releasing this year, but at least I’m gonna graduate I think #5yearplan.”

